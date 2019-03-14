Menu
Elizabeth Sobinoff
Elizabeth Sobinoff
Entertainment

MAFS star’s dramatic new look

14th Mar 2019 7:29 PM

Married At First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff has ditched the hair extensions after they were mocked by viewers of the reality TV show.

The fan favourite debuted a sleek brown bob on Instagram, with her followers praising her new natural look.

Elizabeth dyed her hair brown last month with the new colour praised as "amazing" and "stunning" on her.

After exiting MAFS Elizabeth also ditched her trademark dark eyeliner and lipstick for more natural looking eye makeup paired with a nude lip at an Oscars event.

Her hair extensions have also undergone a makeover.

During her time on Married At First Sight viewers mocked Elizabeth's unusual hair extensions, which in one episode looked like she was wearing a kind of cap.

"Yeah they are terrible, they are horrendous," the reality TV star told 9 Honey of her hair extensions.

Before the show
Before the show

 

At an Oscars event last month
At an Oscars event last month


Elizabeth claimed she had to have extensions to protect her skin from the sun as she lives with a Lupus-like auto-immune disease.

"Unfortunately the rash on my scalp and my ears is continuously photosensitive," she said. "So the extensions do act like a hat in ways."

Married At First Sight continues 7pm Sunday on Channel 9.

mafs reality tv

