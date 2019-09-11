Marsden SHS looks to break duck in Schoolboys final

Kirwan State High School Bears players Adrian Trevilyan and Bradley Schneider (left) with schoolboys rugby league stalwart Phil Hall (centre) and Marsden State High School players.

HALFTIME: Marsden SHS are facing an uphill battle to break their state title duck at halftime after conceding two late tries to Kirwan SHS.

The Makos took an early lead through hooker Ezra Teuila who darted through a loose tackle to score a classic dummy half try in the eighth minute but found themselves on the back foot as Kirwan began stretching their legs.

Two try saving tackles from Tyrone Sa'U and Colin Tui held the Bears at bay before Tyrone Gunn-James and Clay George barged over for back-to-back with the main break looming.

EARLIER: Marsden State High are looking to break their title duck with an upset win over three-time champions Kirwan State High in today's NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD final.

The Makos are running hot after a disappointing Allan Langer Cup campaign that saw them finish fourth and shape as dark horses against Kirwan's star-studded side.

Marsden did it tough to see off defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin and St Brendan's Yeppoon in successive weeks but face an even bigger challenge against the Townsville powerhouse.

The match kicks off at 1pm with The Courier-Mail's Lachlan Grey and Quest sports writer Andrew Dawson ready to bring you all the action from Langlands Park.

FULL TEAM LISTS

MARSDEN SHS

Tyrone Sa'U

Colin Tui

Tony Francis

Ricky Wells

Leon Te Hau

Rixson Andrew

Konrad Tu'ua

Adonai Faagutu

Ezra Teuila

Tristan Pati

TC Robati

Keenan Timu

Caleb Evans

Josh Downs

George Aumua

George Lee

Terry Lafoia

Tepa Arokapiti

Mika Cooper-Finau

KIRWAN SHS

Steven Numambo

Ragsy Wavik

Tyreece Woods

Clay George

Jesse Yallop

Tareq Parter

Brad Schneider

Abai Chatfield

Adrian Trevilyan

Bonnar McGregor

Jeremiah Nani

Isiah Kawane

Tyrone Gunn-James

Ty Ty Baira

Jacob Taia

Kaya Anapa

Harley Taylor

Xavier Chatfield