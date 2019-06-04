Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Marsden vs St Mary’s

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Marsden will be looking for its second win of the season when it confronts St Mary's in the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition to be livestreamed tonight from Marsden.

While St Mary's have lost its opening two matches, the side drew confidence from a narrow last start loss to Cup champions Keebra Park.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

More Stories

editors picks langer cup live stream marsden v st marys school boy footy toowoomba

Top Stories

    IN THE RACE: Maryborough Speedway to host huge global event

    premium_icon IN THE RACE: Maryborough Speedway to host huge global event

    Motor Sports A popular Maryborough club will play host to some of the world's best competitors next year

    • 4th Jun 2019 6:04 PM
    EISTEDDFOD SNEAK PEEK: Dancers set to shine in M'boro

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD SNEAK PEEK: Dancers set to shine in M'boro

    News Dancers from all over the region, and the state, will be competing

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Furry new friend arrives on all fours at M'boro State High

    premium_icon Furry new friend arrives on all fours at M'boro State High

    News A new furry friend has been welcomed to the M'boro High School