PROMOTION: Amanda Behrendorff was promoted to the rank of Renshi last year.
PROMOTION: Amanda Behrendorff was promoted to the rank of Renshi last year.
Sport

Martial arts instructor Behrendorff promoted to fourth Dan

Matthew McInerney
by
9th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
MARTIAL ARTS: Sometimes not knowing you're being watched can pay off.

Just ask Bayside Martial Arts instructor Amanda Behrendorff, who didn't even know she was being assessed the last time she saw her instructor.

Then a Sensei, Behrendorff said that, due to the fact she no longer trains herself or competes, the assessment process was slightly different to what you might expect.

She said her instructor assesses her based on how she teaches her students.

"I'm still under my instructor's banner,” Behrendorff said.

"He comes to a few of our tournaments, he comes a couple of times a year to do a couple of classes.

"He assesses me on how my knowledge is expanding, how I'm passing that on to my students, so basically how I'm teaching them, and how my students are adapting to that and putting it into their life skills.

"I'm graded on the way I teach, and how they respond to that: what they achieve and where they go with it.”

"It was a massive shock.

"I thought he was just coming through on a visit because he was going to Brisbane.”

The visit became a promotion to Renshi for Behrendorff.

"I wasn't expecting it, I didn't know I was being assessed those previous trips, but when I first started at the age of 10 my instructor then was a fourth Dan,” Behrendorff said.

"When I got my black belt, my next goal was to become a fourth Dan like him. Getting that is great, I've achieved that extra goal, and now I've got the rank of Renshi, which in its short form means the beginning of the master.”

Bayside Martial Arts just finished another huge year, during which students competed in New Zealand and achieved major successes at the state and national championships.

Keep an eye on your Chronicle for a look back at Bayside Martial Arts' phenomenal year on the mat.

