BRONZE: Layla Martiensen in action.
Lifesaving

Martiensen claims Hervey Bay's first medal at state titles

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Mar 2018 5:15 PM

LAYLA Martiensen won Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's first medal at the SLSQ Youth Championships.

The 12-year-old won bronze in the under-12 female beach flags, then was fifth in the U12 beach sprint.

Alexandra Headlands' Elizabeth Clarke won gold in the beach flags as Kurrawa's Jasmine Single was second.

In the beach sprint, Currumbin's Britney Ingr was first, followed by Miami Beach's Havana Harris and Maroochydore's Jade Bartholomeusz.

She is the only Fraser Coast athlete to have won a medal at the state championships, which are being held at Alexandra Headland, so far.

A member of both Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club and Hervey Bay Swim Club, Martiensen is in the pool or at the beach every morning and afternoon.

Martiensen finished third in beach sprints when Hervey Bay hosted the event last year, but the Bayside Christian College student told the Chronicle she was keen to improve on all of her results.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
