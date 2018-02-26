Martiensen eyes successful SLSQ state championships

STRIVING FOR GOLD: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club athlete Layla Martiensen will compete in all available events this week.

A BRONZE medal at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships at her home venue last year has left Layla Martiensen hungry for more success.

The 12-year-old finished third in beach sprints when Hervey Bay hosted the event, but the Bayside Christian College student is keen to improve on all of her results.

Originally from Perth, Martiensen's family moved to the Fraser Coast about four years ago, and it was then she took up nippers.

A leaflet dropped in her family home's letterbox spurred her initial involvement in the sport, but her motivation for success has fuelled her ambitious rise in both surf life saving and swimming.

A member of both Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club and Hervey Bay Swim Club, Martiensen is in the pool or at the beach every morning and afternoon.

A daily 4.50am alarm signals the start of her daily commitment to sport.

"We train every Thursday afternoon for beach sprint and I'm training every day, morning and afternoon, for swimming.” she said.

"I'll compete in all of the events: the ironperson, swim, run, board, sprints, flags, some relays. My goals are to get into all of the finals for all of my events.”

Martiensen is just one of Hervey Bay SLSC's team of surf life savers aged between 11 and 15 who will travel to Alexandra Headlands for the state championships.

They will join more than 1600 competitors from Port Douglas to the Gold Coast.

SLSQ sports manager Stuart Hogben said the state titles was an opportunity to engage with younger members and develop future champions of the sport.

For Martiensen, who competed at the Gympie Gold Fins Preparation Meet on Saturday and counts the 50m butterfly as one of her favourite events, she is looking forward to catching a few waves.

"I really like both, but when you're competing in flat it can be harder,” she said. "If you catch a wave it can be a bit of a break.”