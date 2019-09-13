Marvel-ous Maryborough High assemble their super heroes

SUPER HEROES: Maryborough State High School HPV teams - team representatives (centre left) - Sharni-Lee Podetti (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dillon Carter (Captain America), Danielle O'Sullivan (Spiderman), Brodie Heidenreich (Ironman), Caitlyn Hanrahan (Hulk), Myles Hutton-Ward (Wolverine), Georgia Hely (Black Panther), Natalie Sal (Captain Marvel), Chloe Howard (Agents of Shield) and Ryan Harmer (War Machine).

SUPER HEROES: Maryborough State High School HPV teams - team representatives (centre left) - Sharni-Lee Podetti (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dillon Carter (Captain America), Danielle O'Sullivan (Spiderman), Brodie Heidenreich (Ironman), Caitlyn Hanrahan (Hulk), Myles Hutton-Ward (Wolverine), Georgia Hely (Black Panther), Natalie Sal (Captain Marvel), Chloe Howard (Agents of Shield) and Ryan Harmer (War Machine). Alistair Brightman

TECH CHALLENGE: Spiderman, War Machine and the Hulk are just some of the HPV teams from the school which brought you Fraser Pop.

Keeping in line with the Maryborough State High's theme Marvellous Maryborough each team has been branded as a Marvel Superhero.

"We are marvellous Maryborough so it was an easy choice and the students embraced it,” Done said.

Maryborough State High School is race control central for the 24-hour endurance event with the track passing their front door.

"It is like owning Bathurst,” he said.

The school has 10 teams entered in various types of bicycles including a state of the art Aquila 2 trisled.

War Machine team member, Samson Yates is excited about the opportunity to race the new bicycle.

"It will be the first time we have raced the vehicle,” he said.

The students have completed testing and are impressed by the speed and aerodynamics of the machine.

"It has an inverted camber which improves the handling in corners,” Yates said.

Other features on the trisled include carbon fibre and carbon components ensuring the bicycle is as light as it can be.

The team are realistic in their chances for the race believing a top 20 finish is within reach.

"Top 20 is achievable for us but top 10 would be nice,” he said.

The Fraser Coast 24 hour Tech Challenge commences at 12pm today.