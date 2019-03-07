Marvel movie ‘to feature gay superhero’

Marvel is thinking of making one of The Eternals gay. Picture: Supplied

THE world of Marvel is reportedly set to get a gay superhero.

That Hashtag Show reports that Marvel is on the hunt for an actor to play the lead role in their 2020 feature film The Eternals.

The Eternals are a fictional species of humanity who fight against the Deviants to save Earth.

The characters, who first appeared in their own comic books in 1976, include Ikaris, Thena, Ajak, Sprite and Makkari among others.

If Marvel is set to make the lead character gay then it will be playing catch-up to DC Comics, which already has Ruby Rose playing gay superhero Batwoman in a new TV series.

DC Comics already has a gay superhero with Ruby Rose as Batwoman. Picture: Supplied

Marvel fans have also suggested making Captain America, played by Chris Evans, a gay character.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted that the studio was working towards bringing a new LGBTQ character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, and now it's been claimed that casting has opened.

Social media users have suggested just making Chris Evans’ Captain America gay. Picture: Supplied

The studio is said to be searching for an actor who "physically looks like a superhero" between the ages of 30 and 49.

There is reportedly no preference over ethnicity but Marvel would prefer the part to go to a gay actor.

The internet seems to be gunning for Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans to be cast.

However, there are still plenty more gay actors in Hollywood who should get an audition.

What about Magic Mike's Matt Bomer, who already has the chiselled good looks and body of a superhero?

Matt Bomer in Magic Mike. Picture: Supplied

Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. Picture: Supplied

If producers were looking for a less cookie-cutter superhero type then what about Jim Parsons? Sure he doesn't quite have a superhero's body but he did play comic book-loving Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory for 12 years and with the show ending he should have some free time.

If casting agents wanted to display diversity in the character then Star Trek Discovery's Wilson Cruz could fit the bill.

He was the first ever gay actor to play a gay character on TV in My So-Called Life so why not let him become the first gay actor to play a gay Marvel character.

Wilson Cruz from Star Trek and My So-Called Life. Picture: Instagram

Prison Break star Guillermo Diaz. Picture: Supplied

Scandal star Guillermo Diaz, or even Ricky Martin, who recently was nominated for an Emmy for his work on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, could also be good choices.

We would however suggest against casting Empire's Jussie Smollett though.

Ricky Martin is proving himself as a solid actor. Picture: Instagram

It’s a no from us, Jussie Smollett. Picture: Getty

Speaking of Star Trek alum, Zachary Quinto could be a solid choice, having already played a superhero, Sylar, in the TV show Heroes.

Actor Zachary Quinto has already shown he can play a superhero. Picture: AP

We will have to wait and see but it is safe to say Luke Evans is the frontrunner at this stage.

Other actors tipped to join the cast of The Eternals include Eva Green and Zoe Kravitz.