Marvellous migrants celebrated at Bay graduation

PROUD MOMENT: Lily Zhang, Nancy Zhang, Alicia Andrews, Merlyta Cave and Tosin Agbasale accept their Certificate III in Individual Support Aged Care at Urangan Community Centre.

PROUD MOMENT: Lily Zhang, Nancy Zhang, Alicia Andrews, Merlyta Cave and Tosin Agbasale accept their Certificate III in Individual Support Aged Care at Urangan Community Centre. Carlie Walker

WHEN Merlyta Cave first moved to Australia from the Philippines, she loved her new country but she hated being unemployed.

"I cried all the time, I was struggling finding a job,” she said.

Ms Cave didn't speak much English and that proved to be a barrier to finding work.

But when she started studying the language, she soon found other pathways into learning and then secured an aged care placement.

She now has a job at Oz Care.

"I love it,” Ms Cave said.

She was one of seven people who yesterday received their Certificate III in Individual Support Aged Care.

Among the graduates were five women who migrated to Australia from different countries.

English is their second language.

Despite the difficulties of learning a new language and for some, having few computer skills, each finished the course over five months.

Robyn Edward, the centre's multicultural services manager, said it was the first time the neighbourhood centre had been involved in offering the education opportunity, which they were able to do through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, and she was very proud of the participants who took part.

Graduate Tosin Agbasale moved to Australia from Nigeria.

She said the degree of support available in Australia had made adapting much easier.

While she intends to do more, study, she is also looking for work.