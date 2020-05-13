LIFT OFF: School rocket league launches

Maryborough High School participating in E-Sports - (L) Tracey Riley (E-Sports Co-ord), Kent Mischke (IT technician) and year 10 student Joshua Reid.Photo: Alistair Brightman

E-SPORT: The inaugural XP Esports High School Rocket League launched last night, with Maryborough State High School representing the Fraser Coast.

It was the only state high school invited into the competition and it fielded two teams in the first round.

School Esport co-ordinator Tracey Riley is excited for the students competing.

"It is a marvellous way to engage students in a different form of team sport than they are used to," she said.

As reported previously, 16 teams divided into two conferences will play against each other over five weeks, with finals to be held.

Teams of eight students will compete in a best of three format with a match from each conference streamed on the XP Esports Twitch channel.

The XP Esports Facebook page states that by introducing Esports into the classroom, students are given an insight into the greater industry of professional players, pathways and opportunities.

Maryborough principal Simon Done believes it is a great way for students to connect in the present insular environment.

"It is a good way to enhance students' collaboration and teamwork skills," Done said.

Spectators can tune in to watch the competition live via the XP Esports Australia Facebook page or Twitch account at twitch.tv/xphsl, or watch replays via the XP Esports YouTube channel.