MARY CROSSING: First of Poppins lights up and running

MARYBOROUGH is about to have a jolly holiday with Mary, with the first of the Mary Poppins-themed crossing lights up and running on Kent and Richmond Sts.

It took a spoonful of sugar from local construction workers to get the lights installed last night, with the installation taking about three hours for each intersection.

The super (califragilistic-expialidocious) project was proposed back in April.

The installation makes Maryborough the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights.

Councillor Paul Truscott was in stepping time, saying it was just in time for the upcoming Mary Poppins festival next week.

Councillor Paul Truscott with the first of the Mary Poppins lights along Kent and Adelaide St, installed last night. Blake Antrobus

"This is an historic moment for the CBD of Maryborough...it's a permanent fixture," Cr Truscott.

"Seeing them up in reality, seeing people crossing the road...is fantastic."

Three more sets of lights are set to be installed at intersections along Kent and Adelaide Sts, Adelaide and Ellena Sts and Ellena and Lennox Sts.