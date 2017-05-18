Mary Harbour: $600 marina could get tick by August

GETTING CLOSER: MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry with an artist's impression of the company's proposed $600 million Mary Harbour project at Granville.

ALMOST a decade since the $600 million Mary Harbour project was first floated, there is new hope for the development.

The project, initially tipped to take two years to get under way, has remained in limbo throughout consecutive changes of local and state government.

The Chronicle can reveal, that following recent negotiations,the developers are the closest they have ever been to gaining council approval.

Should the plans finally get the green light, the 177ha site at Granville would be transformed into a 300-berth marina surrounded by waterfront board walks, a village centre, more than 1800 dwellings and a four-star 100-room resort style hotel.

The man behind the project, MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry, said ever-changing external factors including council amalgamation and changes to the State Government's planning scheme, had delayed development far longer than ever expected.

Now, all that remains is for the Department of Main Roads to sign off on a traffic impact study.

Mr Barry will then go back to the council for the final tick.

He told the Chronicle he believed that would happen by August.

"We're keen to get approval,” Mr Barry said.

"We've had a few cold starts.”

If all goes to plan the next step for the company will be to find a partner for the project to be a joint venture.

Mr Barry said while there had been a number of revised designs over the years.

"It's looks better than originally envisaged,” he said.

"It's going to be a project that's unique to the whole region and it will open up access to the whole river.”

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he was working with Mr Barry and MSF Sugar to make the project a reality.

"It's going to be great for Maryborough,” Mr Saunders said.

"I've worked very hard with MSF Sugar on this project.

"We've worked with them and facilitated the process and helped to get them to the stage they are now at.

"We've done a lot of work to make the process easier.”

Mr Saunders said moving the development forward meant more jobs and a bigger rates base.