PL Travers. Contributed
MARY POPPINS: Celebrating author's major milestone

Carlie Walker
28th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
THE Proud Marys are set to celebrate two big occasions this year.

On August 9, a celebration will be held to mark PL Travers' 120th birthday.

The event, set to be held at Maryborough's Carriers Arms Hotel, will also mark 20 years since the Proud Marys was officially formed.

The author was born in a small room above a bank in a building on the corner of Kent and Richmond St.

The building has since been renovated and transformed into the Story Bank, which is open to the public via bookings throughout the upcoming Mary Poppins Festival.

The new attraction features displays covering Travers' life and work.

The eight-day festival will kick off on Saturday in Queens Park with Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party.

