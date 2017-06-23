Mary Poppins Festival to celebrate a decade

READY TO GO: Bert (Willy Paes) and Maryborough's Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) next to one of his chalk drawings - "Every goose is a swan", from the Mary Poppins books.

A SERIES of fantasical adventures awaits those who pop into Maryborough over the next 10 days during the annual Mary Poppins Festival.

The Heritage City will share the iconic children's story from today with imagination and creation through art, music, workshops, theatre and the festival.

This is the event's 10th year, started by a small group of volunteers, The Proud Marys, who banded together after discovering the author of Mary Poppins, Pamela Travers, was born in Maryborough.

The festival will feature a number of events starting from today with a story trail experience, In The Beginning, at the Bond Store Museum.

Other unique festival events include the haunting performances in the Ann St water tower, Music Under Water and the first performance written and directed in Maryborough, The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Sticks.

To top it off there will be a spoonful of circus fun and acts to learn and the Poppin Street Party the night before the main event, Mary Poppins in the Park.

On July 1 the day will begin with The Proud Marys' Morning Tea.

Don't miss The Grand Parade or the popular Nanny Races and try your hand at the Chimney Sweep Challenge.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone knows this is a huge boon for the city.

"The Mary Poppins Festival in strict dollar terms is quite hard to quantify but if you were to look at it from a broad-based perspective - the marketing, the tourism it reaches - it would be in the millions,” Lance said.

"Even just with the addition of the pedestrian lights, that's gone global - what a great initiative.

"When we have events like this here there is significant interest from people who love the genre of Mary Poppins, the worth to the Fraser Coast is priceless but again would be millions in revenue.