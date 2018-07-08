Mary Poppins has special place in young singer's heart

EVER since Chloe Wright was born, Mary Poppins has had a role in her colourful life.

Chloe was only a baby when she attended her first Mary Poppins Festival, and has not skipped the Heritage City's annual event - which turned into a festival in 2005 - ever since.

And just like Mary, Chloe loves to sing too.

Now aged 17 and with a boyfriend by her side, she won the best dressed award at the Mary Poppins in The Park, held on Saturday.

"I found the dress in my mum's costume cupboard and the shoes were from a musical which I have recently done," Chloe said.

"It was all slightly last minute but it worked."

The St Mary's College Year 12 student, who hopes to open a singing school locally one day, started her morning performing Disney songs at the Mary Poppins morning tea.

The teen has thrown herself into the festivities over the years, starring in musicals and winning numerous awards including best dressed child and best dressed family.

"My nanny recently went through our diaries and found out I went to my first Mary Poppins event in 2001, when I was three months old," she said.

"I can't remember missing one since."

Next year's Mary Poppins celebrations will fall into university holidays and Chloe is determined to return to the Heritage City to continue her streak.

"The festival is just an amazing thing for Maryborough, and for the youth of Maryborough," she said.

"A lot of us get to be involved in different aspects, like some of us have sung on the Maryborough boat cruise."

As for her favourite song from the movie, she says it's a tie between Spoonful of Sugar or Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious "just cause it's fun to say backwards".

"All of the songs in the movie are so good," Chloe said.