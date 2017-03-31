32°
News

Mary River fresh could bring on action on local reefs

Andrew Chorley | 31st Mar 2017 11:00 AM Updated: 11:12 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT LOOKS like we could be in for a wet weekend.

The bad weather is a great opportunity for some boat maintenance with conditions not looking good at all over coming days.

Burrum

In the Burrum River system prawns have been running in the Gregory.

Live prawns have been working well on species like grunter, barra, salmon, flathead and mangrove jack.

Out the front school mackerel have been reported along with golden trevally.

Local reefs

The local reefs continue to fish well with sweetip, grunter, blackall, blue parrot, school mackerel and cod catches being reported.

Condtions this weekend don't look good but there may be an opportunity in the early mornings to duck out before the wind gets up.

If we get a big push of fresh down the Mary River this will make for some great fishing in the coming weeks on the local reefs.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier mac and longtail tuna have been reported taking live baits under balloons.

The odd golden trevally has also been reported taking live baits set on the bottom.

Big tides this week made for some good whiting sessions off the pier and local beaches.

Dirty water has made them very easy to tempt and they have been taking worms, live yabbies and small strips of squid.

Sandy Strait

In the Mary system a few prawns have been reported but catches are still a little light.

Barra have been active after recent rains with a few good specimens reported.

Live prawns have been working well along with soft vibes and hard bodies.

Salmon have moved to the lower reaches and are taking live prawns and mullet.

Further down the strait, whiting, grunter, flathead and mangrove jacks have been reported.

Wide grounds

There have been few reports from the wide grounds of late due to the weather.

Crews that got out reported good coral trout and sweetlip coming from the northern gutters but sharks are always a constant problem.

Platypus Bay

Longtail tuna continue to be active in Platypus Bay taking soft plastics, metal slugs and stick baits.

Scarlets and some snapper have also been reported coming off the bottom on bait.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  andrew chorley fcfishing outdoor-living

ROAD CLOSURES: Flood warnings remain for Fraser Coast roads

ROAD CLOSURES: Flood warnings remain for Fraser Coast roads

Some roads remain closed on the Fraser Coast due to the wet weather, while others have opened.

HAPPY DAYS: Maryborough Fresh and Save finally opens

NEW JOB: Jesse Askew is one of the dozens of new employees at Maryborough Fresh & Save. It's the first time he's held down a stable job in four years.

The store has finally opened in Maryborough.

Yards turn to swimming pools as ex-Cyclone Debbie hits

Flood waters at Aramara.

YOUR PHOTOS: Properties hit by flash flooding during storm.

UPDATE: Mary River 8.8m and rising

RISING RIVER: Gympie Regional Council worker Josh Hyam checks the rising Mary River at Kidd Bridge at a height of 8m at 6.30am on Friday.

MINOR flood levels are expected in Gympie today

Local Partners

10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Our Language Matters is this year's NAIDOC Week theme.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $135,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!