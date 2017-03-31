Mary River fresh could bring on action on local reefs

IT LOOKS like we could be in for a wet weekend.

The bad weather is a great opportunity for some boat maintenance with conditions not looking good at all over coming days.

Burrum

In the Burrum River system prawns have been running in the Gregory.

Live prawns have been working well on species like grunter, barra, salmon, flathead and mangrove jack.

Out the front school mackerel have been reported along with golden trevally.

Local reefs

The local reefs continue to fish well with sweetip, grunter, blackall, blue parrot, school mackerel and cod catches being reported.

Condtions this weekend don't look good but there may be an opportunity in the early mornings to duck out before the wind gets up.

If we get a big push of fresh down the Mary River this will make for some great fishing in the coming weeks on the local reefs.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier mac and longtail tuna have been reported taking live baits under balloons.

The odd golden trevally has also been reported taking live baits set on the bottom.

Big tides this week made for some good whiting sessions off the pier and local beaches.

Dirty water has made them very easy to tempt and they have been taking worms, live yabbies and small strips of squid.

Sandy Strait

In the Mary system a few prawns have been reported but catches are still a little light.

Barra have been active after recent rains with a few good specimens reported.

Live prawns have been working well along with soft vibes and hard bodies.

Salmon have moved to the lower reaches and are taking live prawns and mullet.

Further down the strait, whiting, grunter, flathead and mangrove jacks have been reported.

Wide grounds

There have been few reports from the wide grounds of late due to the weather.

Crews that got out reported good coral trout and sweetlip coming from the northern gutters but sharks are always a constant problem.

Platypus Bay

Longtail tuna continue to be active in Platypus Bay taking soft plastics, metal slugs and stick baits.

Scarlets and some snapper have also been reported coming off the bottom on bait.