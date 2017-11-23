Mary River lungfish finds new home for Christmas

THE Fraser Coast's favourite lungfish, Larry, is relocating to a new home at Cooroy in time to spend the upcoming festive season with new friends.



Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour said the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee has found a new home for Larry who currently lives at the Hervey Bay Discovery Sphere.



"While the Discovery Sphere is a great place to visit, no one should have to spend their whole life there, in an aquarium, on their own," Cr Seymour said.



"We had been looking to rehome Larry to a place where he has larger tanks, trained carers and the opportunity to interact with other fish.



"The MRCCC oversee the Gerry Cook Hatchery at Lake McDonald in Cooroy, which is home to a significant breeding program for the Mary River Cod.



"We will miss him but his quality of life will improve with experienced carers, interaction with other lungfish and a valuable contribution to a program to preserve the species."



