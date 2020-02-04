Mary River placed on flood watch ahead of expected rain

Flood coverage in the Derwent Valley. depth gauge at 11.20am in the Ouse River in Ouse. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE

THE Mary River has been placed on flood watch ahead of heavy rain expected later this week.

Parts of the region are expected to receive between 6-10mm of rain on Wednesday, while heavier rain is anticipated to fall further south, which could lead to minor flood levels being reached.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there would be showers throughout the week for the region as an upper trough moves through into upper Queensland.

A very humid onshore airstream, combined with moisture from the Coral Sea, will see wet weather across the state.

He said heavy rainfall was expected on the Sunshine Coast as well.

The spokesman said the river had been placed on flood watch and the bureau was warning people to stay alert over the next 48 hours.

He said rainfall would increase again from Sunday.

Despite the widespread drought and devastating fires, January marked Australia’s first wetter than average month since November 2018.