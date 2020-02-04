Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flood coverage in the Derwent Valley. depth gauge at 11.20am in the Ouse River in Ouse. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Flood coverage in the Derwent Valley. depth gauge at 11.20am in the Ouse River in Ouse. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
News

Mary River placed on flood watch ahead of expected rain

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Mary River has been placed on flood watch ahead of heavy rain expected later this week.

Parts of the region are expected to receive between 6-10mm of rain on Wednesday, while heavier rain is anticipated to fall further south, which could lead to minor flood levels being reached.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there would be showers throughout the week for the region as an upper trough moves through into upper Queensland.

A very humid onshore airstream, combined with moisture from the Coral Sea, will see wet weather across the state.

He said heavy rainfall was expected on the Sunshine Coast as well.

The spokesman said the river had been placed on flood watch and the bureau was warning people to stay alert over the next 48 hours.

He said rainfall would increase again from Sunday.

Despite the widespread drought and devastating fires, January marked Australia’s first wetter than average month since November 2018.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        Crime The stepson was making a sandwich when a heated argument broke out at a Kingaroy home.

        • 4th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News Retrial for Michael Edward Stanley Enright on magistrate threat.

        Woman busted delivering drugs to prison

        premium_icon Woman busted delivering drugs to prison

        News Judge shows sympathy towards woman busted taking drugs to correctional facility

        Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        premium_icon Drug trafficker avoids jail time

        News A Maryborough District Court Judge commended the man for coming clean and turning...