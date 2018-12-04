Maryborough actor stars in Book Week film

MARYBOROUGH-born actor Alan Dukes will return to the Fraser Coast for the screening of his new film in Hervey Bay.

The 52-year-old Albert State School and Maryborough State High School alumni (pictured) stars in the lead role of Nicholas Cutler in the new Australian movie.

'Book Week' is a micro-budgeted feature film set in Katoomba about an author struggling with a book deal and will screen at Big Screen Cinemas at 7pm on Wednesday.

The Crash-House Production was written and directed by Heath Davis and follows the story of a cantankerous English teacher and disgraced author who must show he's a changed man if his latest manuscript is to be published.

The trailer is available online.