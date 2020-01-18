Maryborough and Hervey Bay to host Fraser Coast senior cricket today

CRICKET: Round two of the Fraser Coast cricket gets under way this afternoon with matches scheduled in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Bushrangers Blue and Gold are out to continue their winning ways and stay at the top of the points table after round one wins.

Australs are keen to bounce back after their large loss to Past Grammars, while Tinana are out to make it two wins in a row after their win against Brothers Shamrocks.

In Maryborough Brothers Shamorcks will battle with Australs on Newtown Oval One while Tinana play Cavaliers on Oval Two.

In Hervey Bay, Bushrangers Blue will take on Cavnish and Bushrangers Gold will challenge Past Grammars. All matches to start at 12.30pm.