Maryborough Animal Refuge in need of donations

Boni Holmes
by

Since the latest deluge of rain, staff have found it difficult keeping the usual sawdust they use dry and need alternatives.

Maryborough Animal Refuge assistant manager Louise Wright said they had put the call out.

"We have a gentleman who donates sawdust that we use for cat litter and he's been doing that for many years I believe," she said.

"But when it rains like it is we aren't able to dry the sawdust so we don't really have cat litter for the cats to use.

"Obviously we can't be using the wet sawdust because it is not great with smell and isn't good for them either.

Louise said they didn't really get much cat litter donated especially for the amount of cats they had.

"We are always getting donations of food which we are really appreciative of and every so often we do get short of kitten and puppy food because they do go through a lot of food so we are always looking for that too," she said.

"We have had a couple of bags donated but we are still need of more.

"Even though it isn't raining right now, we can't dry out the sawdust so are still relying on the litter."

The refuge will also hold its final garage sale for the year on November 11.

They will also hold its annual Pet Christmas Photo Shoot on November 25 from 9.30am-1.30pm. No bookings are required.

The Maryborough Animal Refuge, 765 Kent St, can be contacted on Facebook or phone 4123 1712

Topics:  donations fcanimals fccommunity maryborough animal refuge

