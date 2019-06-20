Maryborough Art Festival cancelled

CANCELLED: Hundreds of entries which would normally go on display at the annual Maryborough Arts Festival Exhibition held at the Maryborough City Hall have to be held over for a pending date next year.

CANCELLED: Hundreds of entries which would normally go on display at the annual Maryborough Arts Festival Exhibition held at the Maryborough City Hall have to be held over for a pending date next year. Valerie Horton

ARTISTS from the Wide Bay have been asked to hold off on sending their works to Maryborough Art Society's biggest annual exhibition this year.

The art exhibition which was to be held from October 12-26 at the Maryborough City Hall had to be cancelled.

Up to 500 arts works from the region and interstate enter into the annual competition.

MAS secretary Tom Macnamara said it was regrettable due to the the renovations to the hall.

"The hall will not be available in time because of unexpected work required under the flooring - now unavailable until the end of the year," Mr Macnamara said.

He said they had already advertised and promoted the event outside the region and apologise for any inconvenience.

"We are hoping our sponsors will continue to support the event.

"As soon as the art society is able to secure a booking of the Maryborough City Hall for 2020 it will be advertised once again."

For more information visit the Maryborough Art Gallery, 282 Kent St , phone 4122 4408 or visit maryboroughart.com.