Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CANCELLED: Hundreds of entries which would normally go on display at the annual Maryborough Arts Festival Exhibition held at the Maryborough City Hall have to be held over for a pending date next year.
CANCELLED: Hundreds of entries which would normally go on display at the annual Maryborough Arts Festival Exhibition held at the Maryborough City Hall have to be held over for a pending date next year. Valerie Horton
News

Maryborough Art Festival cancelled

Boni Holmes
by
20th Jun 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARTISTS from the Wide Bay have been asked to hold off on sending their works to Maryborough Art Society's biggest annual exhibition this year.

The art exhibition which was to be held from October 12-26 at the Maryborough City Hall had to be cancelled.

Up to 500 arts works from the region and interstate enter into the annual competition.

MAS secretary Tom Macnamara said it was regrettable due to the the renovations to the hall.

"The hall will not be available in time because of unexpected work required under the flooring - now unavailable until the end of the year," Mr Macnamara said.

He said they had already advertised and promoted the event outside the region and apologise for any inconvenience.

"We are hoping our sponsors will continue to support the event.

"As soon as the art society is able to secure a booking of the Maryborough City Hall for 2020 it will be advertised once again."

For more information visit the Maryborough Art Gallery, 282 Kent St , phone 4122 4408 or visit maryboroughart.com.

More Stories

fcart fccommunity fcmaryborough maryborough arts competition maryborough city hall
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coast students share in $70k of academic prizes

    premium_icon Coast students share in $70k of academic prizes

    News Nineteen Fraser Coast students have earned a financial boost from major scholarships and academic prizes to help them pursue their dream careers

    • 20th Jun 2019 3:25 PM
    BREAKING: Car smashes through Urraween shop-front

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car smashes through Urraween shop-front

    News Fire crews are currently making the scene safe

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:52 PM
    A fayre to remember

    premium_icon A fayre to remember

    Whats On Dress up for medieval open day

    TV CUTS: Local newsrooms given axe

    premium_icon TV CUTS: Local newsrooms given axe

    News Jobs lost as broadcaster pulls regional bulletins