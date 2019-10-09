Maryborough artist masters military-inspired murals

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, artist Robbyn Gergos and RSL sub-branch president George Mellick admire the military-inspired murals at the official unveiling in the Memorial Garden.

A FAMILY'S military background was the inspiration for a new work of art at the Maryborough RSL.

Artist Robbyn Gergos painted a series of murals RSL's Memorial Garden, depicting the army, navy and air force, along with the RSL crest and first RSL sub-branch president.

She said her son-in-law was a warrant officer who had toured Afghanistan three times and offered a wealth of information.

"It is a wonderful thing to have that in common and for me to be able to talk about his work through my art," Ms Gergos said.

RSL sub-branch president George Mellick said it had been a long process to get all the imagery and symbolism right.

"We have something through the ages from World War I right up to the present for all our service men, women and animals," Mr Mellick said.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum curator John Meyers said the artwork supported the work being done at both the museum and the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

The murals were partly-funded by the Commonwealth Centenary Armistice Fund, which contributed $11,100.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said it was tax payers' money being spent in the right areas.

He said the project beautified and enhanced the Maryborough RSL while paying tribute to service men and women both past and present.