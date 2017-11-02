Maryborough artists will share their insight in Brisbane

THE RATS are taking their artwork on the road and heading to Brisbane for their Beach to Birrabeen exhibition.
Regional Artists and Tutors is a professional group of artists who offer art lovers an insight into their private studios and creative processes, promoting the Fraser Coast with their art-based projects.
The exhibition will be the artists' response inspired by the FIDO project held on K'gari late last year.
"This is a response to our time on K'gari collaborating with the scientists who were part of the FIDO bioblitz headed by John Sinclair,” RATS artist Gina Davey said.
"The group has always wanted to tour - we held an exhibition in Hervey Bay and we are taking our message down to Brisbane.”
Griffith University senior lecturer of fine art Dr Susan Ostling will open the exhibition at noon on Saturday, November 11.
The guest speaker at the opening will be Sunshine Coast University animal ecology lecturer Dr Scott Burnett.
Beach To Birrabeen will run from November 8-18 at the Aspire Gallery, located at 53 Kennedy Tce in Paddington.
Aspire Gallery is open from Wednesday to Saturday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.