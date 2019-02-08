Maryborough basketball stadium namesake's legacy

STRETCH: Name sake of Maryborough Basketball Stadium Dr Kenneth Pearson pictured in 1946, #5, standing behind Ivor Burge.

BODIES heaving and sweat dripping into their eyes, the two Childers basketball teams in their league's final were neck and neck.

It was a game held outside in the 80s and Maryborough referee Dr Kenneth Malcolm Pearsons had volunteered to umpire the game.

The crowd watched on open-mouthed as a player shot for the hoop only to hit a passing flying fox on the ball's upward arc.

Miraculously, it bounced off the animal and through the goal.

Breaking the silence which followed Ken's voice rang out, "two off the bat”.

That's the story Ray Alloway and his wife Alva tell to describe the personality of one of the founding fathers of basketball in Maryborough.

The dedicated Maryborough Basketball couple both worked beside Ken in the organisation and consider it an honour to have known him.

"He was someone who always spoke his mind but he definitely had a sharp sense of humour,” he said.

Namesake of Maryborough Basketball Stadium Dr Ken Pearsons, #11, holding the ball.

Ken, touted as a pioneer of basketball for not only Wide Bay but also at state and national levels, was involved in his beloved sport as a player, coach, referee, club administrator and silent benefactor.

He is a life member of the Maryborough Basketball Association and the namesake of the club's current Ariadne St stadium.

Sadly, Ken died aged 93 on January 30 at Royal Hobart Hospital.

Ken was vice-captain of the Queensland representative team in the inaugural interstate Australian Championship in 1946 as well as the Queensland representative team captain of the first Australian University Championships in 1947.

"His nickname in university was 'Stretch' because he was so tall,” Ray said.

"In 1963 Maryborough Basketball was established at the old showgrounds now the location of the Bolton Clarke Chelsea aged-care facility and carnivals were played on a court where Woolworths is now.

"Dr Pearson was a respected doctor in Maryborough for many years, raising his family here.

"His team in the local competition was the Dodgers which was made up of mostly medical professionals.

"When Maryborough became affiliated with Queensland basketball we became part of the central region which proved not the best for us because we had to drive five hours west at times.

"Ken was instrumental in Maryborough lobbying and leading the way to establish the Wide Bay Zone.

"He became president of the new zone and worked tirelessly toward making it a huge success.

"We didn't know it at the time but he silently paid for all the wooden honour boards in the stadium.”

Ken Pearsons has a place on the Maryborough Basketball Stadium's wall of fame as a life member.

Ray explained at the time that Ken had the most knowledge to pass on about basketball in the town and would also extend his help to more than 30 towns in the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

"He not only donated his money but also his time,” he said.

"He loved driving, a good excuse to get out of his surgery I suppose, so we would get in the car and drive all over the place running basketball clinics and refereeing finals matches for even the tiniest towns.

"Refs were few and far between in those days.”

Alva said as the sport grew, with five teachers' teams alone, it became necessary for the organisation to move to a larger area.

"When we first moved to the spot the stadium is, we had two cement courts and built a bitumen one to play all the games,” she said.

"Before we had the stadium and we had nowhere to have meetings, Ken would volunteer his house and put on these great spreads.

"He was always at the forefront of growing the sport and listened to the little associations within the region.

"He was instrumental in building the stadium in 1975, the annexe was added in 1989.

Ken Pearsons at the opening of the stadium on March 22, 1975 with the women's representative side.

"At the time it opened it was one of the only indoor stadiums in Queensland because although the big three southern states had that sort of resources we didn't.”

Ray still remembers the players faces when they stepped inside for their first training.

"Ken Pearson was a great man, a friend of basketball and friend of its people.

"May he rest in peace.”

Ken is survived by his loving wife Sue, five children (sons and daughters of his deceased wife Rowena), nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.