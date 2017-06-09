24°
Sport

Maryborough BMX Club aims to host state titles

Matthew McInerney
| 9th Jun 2017 4:18 PM
YOUNG GUN: Maryborough's Teya Rufus is a high-profile absentee from the weekend's BMX Classic.
YOUNG GUN: Maryborough's Teya Rufus is a high-profile absentee from the weekend's BMX Classic. Jocelyn Watts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Maryborough BMX Classic is the biggest event of its kind on the Fraser Coast sports calendar.

That could change if Steven Barsby gets his away.

The Maryborough BMX Club president's vision is to host the Queensland or Queensland Country titles.

The existing facility would require substantial upgrades before that was to occur, with roofing at the start gates and amenities at the top of the list.

"We'd need some upgrades but the aim is to host the state titles,” he said.

Should that dream be achieved, the Maryborough track would host more than 1000 of state's best BMX riders for at least one week of intense competition.

It would not only make Maryborough BMX Club the centre of the sport's attention for at least one week per year, but could greatly benefit the economy.

Barsby said he invited Fraser Coast's councillors to this weekend's event,which has attracted more than 400 riders from across the state.

About 10% of the Handy Hire Classic's entries are Maryborough BMX Club members, though big guns Teya Rufus (pictured competing last year) and ACT champion Campbell Allan will be absent.

Today's races start at 2.30pm with tomorrow's competition to start at 10am.

The track is located next to Maryborough Speedway.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bmx fcsport

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Scam targeting bank customers with fake website

Scam targeting bank customers with fake website

WESTPAC customers are warned to be taking extra care following the emergence of a troubling malicious email scam this week.

Record numbers expected for Junior State Cup

Rockhampton coach Gary Benbow. 16 Boys final: Rockhampton Red def Gold Coast. Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Junior State Cup will boast a record number of teams.

Queensland jails in crisis talks over prison assaults

The state's prisons are overcrowding, prompting concerns over assaults on staff and inmates.

Prisons in crisis talks over assaults, overcrowding

12 things to do this weekend on the Coast (June 10-11)

A medieval fair will be held in Tiaro this Sunday, featuring re-enactments of swordplay, archery and markets.

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check out our guide!

Local Partners

Little pirates donate their 'treasure' for sake of sick kids

Children and staff at Goodstart Dundowran joined in Pirate Day Friday to help kids with cancer.

Sixty and Better host tea time for a cause

TEA AND TALK: More than 120 guests at the Sixty and Better Biggest Morning Tea enjoyed listening to a motivational speech delivered by guest speaker Brendon Searle from Cancer Council Queensland.

Over 100 local residents raised $2500 for Cancer Council Queensland.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life ...

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

JUST when we thought the long-running Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud couldn’t get any pettier ...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $360,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Marina Front Unit in Hervey Bays Premier Resort

230/231 Mantra Resort, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a dual key unit in Hervey Bays Mantra Resort. Whether you're looking for a great investment with strong returns or to occupy...

IT&#39;S ALL ABOUT LOCATION- WILL NOT LAST

19 Churchill Street, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Large open plan living Good size Kitchen Rear covered area Tandem Garage

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!