Maryborough BMX Club aims to host state titles

YOUNG GUN: Maryborough's Teya Rufus is a high-profile absentee from the weekend's BMX Classic.

THE Maryborough BMX Classic is the biggest event of its kind on the Fraser Coast sports calendar.

That could change if Steven Barsby gets his away.

The Maryborough BMX Club president's vision is to host the Queensland or Queensland Country titles.

The existing facility would require substantial upgrades before that was to occur, with roofing at the start gates and amenities at the top of the list.

"We'd need some upgrades but the aim is to host the state titles,” he said.

Should that dream be achieved, the Maryborough track would host more than 1000 of state's best BMX riders for at least one week of intense competition.

It would not only make Maryborough BMX Club the centre of the sport's attention for at least one week per year, but could greatly benefit the economy.

Barsby said he invited Fraser Coast's councillors to this weekend's event,which has attracted more than 400 riders from across the state.

About 10% of the Handy Hire Classic's entries are Maryborough BMX Club members, though big guns Teya Rufus (pictured competing last year) and ACT champion Campbell Allan will be absent.

Today's races start at 2.30pm with tomorrow's competition to start at 10am.

The track is located next to Maryborough Speedway.