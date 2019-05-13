Maryborough BMX pedals into national champs

BMX NATIONALS: Shae Rufus, Aston Sheppard, Ronnie Owen, Cadell Sheppard and Teya Rufus will compete in the Australian National BMX Championships in Shepparton Victoria.

BMX: Maryborough and Bundaberg clubs will take on the country's best this month when they make the trip to Victoria for the 2019 BMX Australia Bad Boy National Championships from May 20-25.

The marquee event will take place 190km north of Melbourne in the regional centre of Shepparton.

The track features a newly-constructed, state-of-the-art eight metre start hill for the elite riders as well as facilities for the thousands expected to attend the event as competitors, officials and spectators.

In total, 1547 entrants from 99 Australian clubs, aged from as young as four to as old as 67, will descend on Shepparton, with racing beginning on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) and concluding on Saturday.

The Maryborough club will send six riders to contest eight events at the titles while Bundaberg will be represented by four riders.

Leading the way for Maryborough will be prodigious 12-year-old Teya Rufus (13 year girls class), who is the defending national champion in the 11-12 year girls cruiser event.

Teya also finished fourth in the 20-inch class at last year's nationals before going on to win a hard-fought bronze medal in the world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Joining her in the Maryborough contingent will be younger sister Shae, Cadell and Aston Sheppard, Aiden Barsby and Ronnie Owen.

One rider Teya will have to contend with is Bundaberg's Queensland champion Abby Stevens, with the Biloela schoolgirl having recently finished second in her age at the third stage of the BMX Australia Bad Boy National Series in Ipswich.

The action at the BMX Australia National Championships begins with practice for riders on Monday May 20 and Tuesday May 21.

On Wednesday May 22 the inaugural Pro Spectacular for the more elite riders will take place.

Thursday March 22 and Friday March 23 will feature cruiser and challenge classes.

Saturday March 24 will be the big-ticket item as the championship events take place, with elite classes fighting for the coveted A1 plate awarded to the national champion.