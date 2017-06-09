Maryborough braced for annual BMX Classic

Jarrah Kelly of Maryborough and Abi Asmus of Nerang in a nine-year-old girls' event on Saturday. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Heritage City will welcome hundreds of BMX riders from across the state for the Maryborough BMX Classic this weekend.

The Handy Hire Classic is the Fraser Coast's biggest BMX event of the year, with more than 400 competitors - 10% of whom are Maryborough BMX Club members - ready to take on the annual challenge. Maryborough BMX Club president Steven Barsby said he expected local members to be among the top performers.

"We've got quite a few who should go pretty well,” Mr Barsby said.

"It's coming together really well. We've been out there a few nights this week making sure the track's ready.”

Total nominations are down on previous years but Mr Barsby said it was similar at other events.

The two-day event will start tomorrow at 2pm, with Sunday's races from 9am.