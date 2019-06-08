Maryborough Brothers forfeit again in A-grade

Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player in round 4 BRL action at Eskdale Park.

Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player in round 4 BRL action at Eskdale Park. Brendan Bowers

LEAGUE: The Waves Tigers will not be travelling south to face the Maryborough Brothers today in A-grade.

The defending premiers have been awarded a win without playing after Maryborough Brothers forfeited for the second straight week.

The side was unable to field a team last week against Western Suburbs and made the decision before Thursday night's deadline to forfeit again this week.

The Waves now receive two competition points and the game is recorded as a 20-0 win.

The future of the club will now be decided next week with the Bundaberg Rugby League board to meet early next week to decide what is going to happen.

The club is, at this stage, expected to play the Hervey Bay Seagulls next week at 3pm at Salter Oval.

The forfeit now means the reserves game between the Burnett Cutters and The Waves, which was meant to be held at Eskdale Park before the A-grade, will be moved to another date.

The Burnett Cutters posted the news on its Facebook page yesterday.