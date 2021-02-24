Maryborough brothers’ murder charges mentioned in court

Maryborough brothers Daniel and James Baumgart are both charged with murder.

Two brothers, both charged with murder, have had their charges mentioned in the Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Daniel and James Baumgart were both charged with murder following the death of a man near Gympie last year.

Both men are currently in custody.

Police allege four men, including the two brothers, were involved in a fight at a home in John St, Maryborough, about 5pm on Sunday, November 1.

It's further alleged that after the incident, two of the men fled the scene in a white ute after sustaining injuries, while James was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The white ute the two men allegedly used to flee the scene was found abandoned by police about 10pm that night after it crashed into a fence at a property on Burns Rd, Gympie.

At 6am on November 2, police took a 45-year-old linked to the vehicle into custody to assist them with their inquiries.

At 10am the same day, a 43-year-old man was found dead down an embankment at the Gympie property.

James had his matters adjourned until March 30, while Daniel's charges were adjourned until March 26.