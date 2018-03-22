Maryborough Brothers target the BRL A-grade finals

AIM HIGH: Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger believes his team can and will reach the Bundaberg Rugby League's finals.

AIM HIGH: Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger believes his team can and will reach the Bundaberg Rugby League's finals. Valerie Horton

LEAGUE: A more focused, tighter playing group has Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger confident his side can reach the Bundaberg Rugby League finals.

Brothers won only one game when it returned to the A-grade competition for the first time in 15 years last season.

The club collected the wooden spoon as it conceded more than 40 points per game and struggled to score in the 16-week competition.

A full off-season, several imports and the fruits of a reserve grade squad that has won two consecutive premierships has Dreger confident ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Isis Devils at Salter Oval.

"We've had a really good off-season. We've worked hard and had a bit of team bonding, it's all coming together really well," Dreger said. "The first few games will be here or there, we need to get more playing time under our belt."

Brothers dominated its only trial game earlier this month, and Dreger said the players' enthusiasm and energy during 38-8 win against Nambour proved the squad had the talent, commitment and ability to compete with the BRL's best.

Dreger said his side will focus on its own game when they meet Isis at 1.15pm on Saturday.

The Devils, who signed a swag of former Hervey Bay Seagulls players including premiership-winning hooker Damien Otto, could be field one of the strongest squads in the BRL this season.

All games will be held at Bundaberg on Saturday.