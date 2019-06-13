Menu
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin feeds the ball into the scrum against Hervey Bay Seagulls earlier this season.
Rugby League

Maryborough Brothers to remain in the BRL competition

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
13th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers will continue to play in the Bundaberg A-grade 2019 competition.

The future of the club was in doubt after forfeiting for the second time this season.

Following reports that the embattled club may not be allowed to continue in the competition, BRL president Mike Ireland confirmed yesterday the Brothers club would be allowed to finish the season.

"I can confirm that discussions have been held with the club and the BRL have received assurances that the club will be able to field a team for the remainder of the season,” he said.

Ireland believes the club has a good plan to move forward and continue to grow and play beyond the 2019 season.

"They have let us know their plans moving forward and I am comfortable about their future,” Ireland said.

"The BRL will do everything we can to assist clubs to survive.”

The Maryborough team will travel to Salter Oval on Saturday to play against the Hervey Bay Seagulls at 3pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

