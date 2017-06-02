Maryborough business moving to Brolga, changing name

MARYBOROUGH'S Muddy Waters Cafe is moving to the Brolga Theatre and will change its name as part of the relocation.

The announcement was made on the business's Facebook page this week, with the notice letting customers know the business was closing on June 10.

"Yes we are moving and relocating to the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, we are feeling a change is in order to we won't be taking our name with us, so it is an end of an era to Maddy Waters Cafe.

"We are all looking forward to new beginnings."

The post finished by thanking people for their support over the past nine years.

The notice received almost 150 reactions, dozens of comments and 47 shares, with many voicing their support and encouragement for the new venture.

The business had been through some difficult times over the past nine years.

Once located at the Maryborough Marina, the business flooded several times, with the most devastating being in 2010 when the business lost all its equipment.

But each time the business suffered an extended loss of trade.

in 2014 the business moved to a new, flood-free location on Wharf St where they have remained until now.