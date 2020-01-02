Businesses in Maryborough will be looking to cash in on the CBD revitalisation project in 2020. Shaun Ryan News Maryborough businesses aim to cash in on CBD upgrade

IT IS back to work for many businesses across the Fraser Coast today and shop-owners, managers and their staff will begin fine-tuning their plans and strategies to ensure a successful and prosperous 2020. For many Maryborough businesses, those plans will revolve around cashing in on the city's ongoing CBD revitalisation project. Stage two of the multi-million-dollar makeover is expected to start early this year. Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Daniel Sanderson said in October the entire project was geared towards attracting residents and visitors to the area, while also encouraging businesses to invest in the precinct. Owner of Alowishus Delicious café in Adelaide St, Michael McPhee told the Chronicle on New Year's Day that he was excited about the developments. "We are in the heart of the CBD and we really love the city. It is a beautiful place and we fully support any initiative that will keep it that way," Mr McPhee said. "The upgrades will be good for business, as they will help people appreciate how cool Maryborough is for a very historic city." He said the Maryborough Mural Project was one initiative that would contrast the trendy new vision against the older, more historic monuments and buildings. "This will hopefully lead to greater foot traffic in the CBD and more people through the doors of the different businesses," Mr McPhee said. He was also confident the upgrades would help fill vacant shops in the main streets. Another business owner in Adelaide St, who asked to remain anonymous, was less enthusiastic about the project. "I don't know if the upgrades will lead to more money in the till for us, but I understand that it needs to be done. It will be a major inconvenience when the work is taking place right outside a shop's front door," she said. She said some sidewalks in the CBD were in desperate need of repairs, as unlevel surfaces were a safety risk for pedestrians. The Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Project was modelled on feedback from interested parties during a 2013 consultation process.