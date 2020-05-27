Maryborough businesses positive about CBD facelift

Peter Young of Kassidy's with the complete revitalisation works on Kent St in the background. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH'S CBD has been revitalised and CBD businesses are looking forward to the opportunities the revamped area will bring.

Business owner of Kassidy's in Maryborough, Peter Young said the revitalisation would hopefully bring more business now Kent St was free from roadworks with traffic flowing better.

He said the works visually improved the CBD and it was good to see an improvement for Maryborough.

Rebecca Myatt, owner of Myatt Jewellers, said she had been watching the works progress and it was good to see work finalised on the revitalisation project.

She said it meant more people coming into the CBD as they wouldn't go around the area to avoid roadworks on Kent St.

Ms Myatt said it "looks really great," and it was positive to see the heart of Maryborough improved.

Supervisor at Alowishus Delicious Emliy Scullett said the works would hopefully bring more tourists into Maryborough, improving trade for many businesses in the CBD.

She said the council's investment in Maryborough regarding the CBD, arts and culture made Maryborough stand out, rather than just be another place on a map.

Ms Scullett hoped the council would continue to invest in the city.

The Maryborough CBD revitalisation project replaced footpaths and introduced elements such as the Hub in Kent St, sculptures and video stories.

The revitalisation project also installed sculptures and mosaics in Kent St.

Revitalisation works on Kent St have been completed after a few months of disruptive road works.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the Fraser Coast Regional Council thanked residents for their patience during traffic disruptions.

The $2.5 million revitalisation project was a partnership between Fraser Coast Council and State Government.