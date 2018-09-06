Maryborough businesses support RSL's Drought Relief Dinner

Drought Relief Dinner - Siona O'regan and Leanne McArthur from the Maryborough RSL showing off the prizes on offer at their upcoming drought relief dinner.

Drought Relief Dinner - Siona O'regan and Leanne McArthur from the Maryborough RSL showing off the prizes on offer at their upcoming drought relief dinner. Cody Fox

IN SUPPORT of our drought affected farmers, the Maryborough RSL are pulling out all the stops with local businesses backing their ventures.

Thousands of dollars worth of prizes have been generously donated to two of the RSL's event - Drought Relief Dinner and Monster Raffles.

RSL marketing and promotions co-ordinator Siona O'Regan said this year's annual fundraiser would go to Drought Support.

"We have had donations from little local businesses with gift baskets and vouchers.

"People who sell candles, oils, Tupperware and the like have offered to donate little items to give away at our raffle.

"All our local suppliers like Coles, Schweppes, Bundaberg Rum are all getting on board, helping us out with making donations.

"There is heaps of stuff coming in which is absolutely fantastic."

The club have received support of young up-and-coming country musician Caitlyn Shadbolt and one of the top 10 best young auctioneers in Queensland, Brady Jackson.

"Brady has so generously donated his time and said he will come down and run the auction for us and Caitlyn Shadbolt will be entertaining at the dinner," Siona said.

"There will be a three-course meal with canapes, mains and dessert.

"$45 dollar from every ticket will be donated to drought relief.

"There are limited tickets. It will be a great night, so get your tickets early."

Siona said they hoped to raise $6000 but will be aiming for more.

There is a display of the prizes including a business pack from Zip Print valued at $1000 and a Johnathon Thurston jersey in the Lennox St entrance.

"There are cruise vouchers, holiday vouchers, all sorts of prizes to auction off.

"We are still taking donations and prizes."

The Drought Relief Dinner will be held on October 13.

The Monster Raffles will be held on September 21.

For more information visit the Maryborough RSL at Lennox St, phone 4122 2321 or visit their website or Facebook page.