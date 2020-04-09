Maryborough Cafe rises to coronavirus challenge

Amy Baldwin - manager of Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough with some of the flour they are now selling. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IN the current tough times a little generosity goes a long way.

For Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough, it means offering some essential goods for customers during the coronavirus crisis.

Cafe manager Amy Baldwin said the cafe had started selling limited amounts of items such as flour and granola after talking to customers who mentioned they had not been able get such items.

Ms Baldwin said customers had appreciated being able to buy the items on offer and it also was a way to keep the local Maryborough economy going.

She said selling the items wasn’t a major change in the direction of the business, rather simply a way to help people through difficult circumstances.

“See a need, fill a need,” Ms Baldwin said.

She said Alowishus Delicious had adapted to the coronavirus restrictions as best they could, saying it was not amazing, but the business was still going.

She said business had been quite surprising, as the cafe has been having a constant stream of customers.

She said the store had managed to retain staff, though it only has two employees working at a time.

Ms Baldwin encouraged Maryborough residents to shop locally during these tough times.

Despite coronavirus restrictions affecting local businesses, the staff at Alowishus Delicious demonstrate even during tough times that providing for others can help us all get through the crisis.