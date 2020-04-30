Maryborough cafe to get a splash of colour

Manager of Refuel Espresso in John Street, Josh Lagstrom outside his cafe. Photo: Stuart Fast

Manager of Refuel Espresso in John Street, Josh Lagstrom outside his cafe. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE Caltex service station at the intersection of John St and Walker St at Maryborough will soon be a lot more colourful following Refuel Espresso’s announcement of the winner of the cafe’s mural competition.

The competition started on March 20 and closed on April 13.

The winning concept is a mural of the old Tarrant’s Ford dealership.

The artwork will transform the plain white front of the business into a more vibrant space.

Refuel Espresso manager Josh Lagstrom said the design won in a landslide on the cafe’s Facebook page with more than 200 votes.

He was worried about the possible response to the mural on Facebook, but was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive comments from the online community.

Mr Lagstrom said the car design really suited the location given the proximity of two service stations.

Business has declined since the introduction of coronavirus restrictions as the cafe has had to close its small seating area and only allow one person at the store front at a time.

Mr Lagstrom hopes the artwork will attract more customers and add to the beauty of Maryborough when complete.

He thanked everyone who voted and took part in selecting the mural and said “it’s beyond encouraging to get so much community support on a project like this”.

Refuel Espresso is looking for local artists to paint the mural.