Maryborough cafes look at the positive during coronavirus crisis

CORONAVIRUS restrictions regarding travel have been eased in Queensland, and Maryborough cafes are positive about the situation.

Owner of Cheryl-Lyn’s Cafe, Cheryl Ramsay was looking at the positive aspects of the current coronavirus crisis.

One positive advantage was the opportunity to perform renovations and updates to Ms Ramsay’s cafe.

“You have to make it work for you,” she said.

While cafe business may be down for Ms Ramsay, she was positive as it meant the Maryborough community was following the rules and staying safe.

She said while some Maryborough businesses were doing it tough, others were booming.

Ms Ramsay was confident her cafe will recover quite well once the crisis passes.

MARYBOROUGH CAFES: Supervisor Emily Scullett of Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

Supervisor at Alowishus Delicious, Emily Scullett said it was good to see some restrictions loosened, but the cafe was still under trading restrictions.

She said the loosened restrictions may bring in more business, but it was too early to tell if it had any affect.

The cafe has taken the time to invest in the staff through supporting them outside of the business through checking up on them and providing guidance through the crisis.

Ms Scullett said the cafe held more value than just work, as it was a place to meet with friends and be a part of Maryborough.

Ms Scullett said Alowishus Delicious was really lucky to have the continued support of the community during the current tough times.

She didn’t know how long the coronavirus crisis would last but the cafe would persevere through the hardship.