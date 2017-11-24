Maryborough candidates vow to cut electricity prices

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

AS THE region continues to feel the pinch of power prices, here's what the parties are promising to do about it.



The LNP has pledged to reduce household electricity prices by $160 if elected.



Under Tim Nicholls, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and Maryborough LNP hopeful Richard Kingston, there is a promise to unwind Labor's 2011 merger of state-owned generators, from two companies back to three, to create more competition.



Mr Sorensen said growing electricity prices for small businesses was "unbelievable" and the LNP's energy policy included backing for a coal-fired power station in north Queensland and support for solar projects.



The plan would also include scrapping Labor's 50 per cent renewable target.



The Palaszczuk Government has also vowed to reduce electricity prices for regional families, with 3300 Ergon customers registering interest in a new energy rebate of $75 for homes and $120 for small businesses.



Ergon customers who sign up to EasyPay rewards for weekly, fortnightly or monthly direct debit payments will receive the rebates as part of the Affordable Energy Plan.



Regional customers who participate in the program will also get $200 off their bill under Labor's plan which Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders was confident would reduce power price stress. Rebates of up to $300 will be offered to purchase an energy efficient fridge, washing machine or air conditioner.



Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said he was against Labor's renewable energy target, because he believes it will only cause electricity prices to soar even higher.



Both Mr Huxham and Maryborough One Nation candidate James Hansen, who described current power prices as "unsustainable" supported the idea of a clean coal-fired power station.



But Hervey Bay Greens candidate Jenni Cameron said coal was a "dying system" and the state was "fast moving into renewable energies".



Labor candidate Adrian Tantari said electricity prices had been the elephant in the room, but he said the Affordable Energy Plan would address those issues.



