Maryborough CBD gets a robo-makeover

Blake Antrobus
| 26th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
ROBOTIC: Cr Paul Truscott checks out the new futuristic Mary Poppins robot which is helping to dress up the Maryborough CBD.
ROBOTIC: Cr Paul Truscott checks out the new futuristic Mary Poppins robot which is helping to dress up the Maryborough CBD. Contributed

ROBOTS are taking over the Maryborough CBD during this week's Mary Poppins Festival, with the city's electrical junction boxes taking on quirky looks.

Cr Paul Truscott said the new look was based on characters from the heritage city's history.

"Each of the 10 new robots is a playful take on historical characters of Maryborough, brought to life in a quirky way,” Cr Truscott said.

"Each robot will have its own personality and story to tell. And if you look closely you can see the cogs and wheels that drive them.”

Cr Truscott said more robots will be funded out of his discretionary fund from next year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity history maryborough maryborough cbd paul truscott

How Coast man's coffee leads to second chance for little boy

How Coast man's coffee leads to second chance for little boy

HERVEY Bay's Ray Soulsby could hardly expect the life of a little boy from Cambodia to change over a simple cup of coffee.

Beautiful voice behind addict who turned his life around

FRESH AND CLEAN: Matthew Saunoa will be performing at the Bayside Transformations annual Gatsby themed gala.

He'll be performing at Bayside Transformations annual gala.

Youth jobs harder to get in Wide Bay

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey at the new Knauf plasterboard factory to announce $4m of road upgrades planned for the Port of Bundaberg.

Claims Wide bay has lost 800 jobs

Wallace proves he is Joshua's top dog

LITTLE HELP: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers Len Gleeson, Allen Birch, Chris Morey and Jason McCloskey give the thumbs up to Wallace the labrador for passing the siren noise test with flying colours. Owners Joshua Podd, 15, and his dad Steven were thrilled with his steadfast performance.

A Pialba car park became a canine classroom last week.

UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

UPDATE: While on his way to Hervey Bay, cyclist Ben Woods was sadly hit by a car at Caboolture.

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Group holds another rally against cashless card

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

