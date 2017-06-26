Maryborough CBD gets a robo-makeover

ROBOTIC: Cr Paul Truscott checks out the new futuristic Mary Poppins robot which is helping to dress up the Maryborough CBD.

ROBOTS are taking over the Maryborough CBD during this week's Mary Poppins Festival, with the city's electrical junction boxes taking on quirky looks.

Cr Paul Truscott said the new look was based on characters from the heritage city's history.

"Each of the 10 new robots is a playful take on historical characters of Maryborough, brought to life in a quirky way,” Cr Truscott said.

"Each robot will have its own personality and story to tell. And if you look closely you can see the cogs and wheels that drive them.”

Cr Truscott said more robots will be funded out of his discretionary fund from next year.