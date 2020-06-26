Maryborough CBD rebuilding from the rubble

THE long-heralded upgrade to Maryborough’s CBD is closer than ever now the council’s old administration building has been reduced to rubble.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the site clearing following the demolition of the building, along with the old toy library building, was expected to be finished by July 31.

“The next step will be site remediation, including turf laying, with a scope of works to be presented to the council within the next few weeks,” Cr Sanderson said.

“Half of the rear roof parapet on the neighbouring School of Arts Building had to be removed due to its poor condition and the ends of the woodened roof trusses had deteriorated, so significant work will occur on this building too in coming months.

“A local company has been engaged to design an engineering solution to repair the weathered truss timbers, while the removed bricks have been kept to be cleaned and reused to reconstruct the parapet.”

Drone shot of the Fraser Coast Regional Council administration building in Maryborough being demolished. Photo: Aaron Skuse

Just over $4 million was allocated in the council’s 2020/21 budget towards the Maryborough administration centre rebuild, with a further $6.3 million earmarked in future years.

“The council is committed to maintaining a presence in the Maryborough CBD and will develop a new administration centre on the same site,” Cr Sanderson said.

“The development of a new Maryborough administration centre will be a long process over a number of years, with demolishing the old building just the first step.

“The council has started the concept design work and has conducted an accommodation review to help determine the requirements for new administration centres in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.”

He said the development of a new administration building in the Maryborough CBD would help with the revitalisation of the city centre and act as an “economic catalyst for further business investment”.