Maryborough CBD to rock vintage this weekend

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

PUT on your blue suede shoes and jive into the Maryborough CBD this weekend for the 3rd annual Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival.

One of the organising committee members Miss Milla Cherry, aka Camilla Perry, said it will be event not to be missed.

"This backdrop for this year's event will be held around the historic Town Hall, Adelaide and Ellena sts,” Miss Milla Cherry

said.

"The weekend will celebrate everything vintage and retro, particularly the iconic music, fashion, pin ups and hot rods of the era.”

Tickets have already sold out for the Happy Days Vintage Ball which kicks off the event on the Friday night.

Guests will be entertained by Sunshine Coast favourites Darlin' and the Midnight Delights, with a playlist covering some of the most popular songs from the doo-wop, rock and roll, and girl group wave hits.

There will be an opportunity to have your photo taken dressed up in your vintage best.

The next day there will be a school workshop competition where children will make a mini vintage vehicle from recycled materials.

"This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the engineering and construction skills of our local primary school students - who have been challenged to build their own mini hot rod.

"Their creations will be on show in front of the Maryborough Town Hall throughout the festival.”

Miss Milla Cherry, who won 2015 Miss Congeniality at the first festival, said there would also be three pageants and the Pooch Parade.

"We have eight finalists for our Miss Teen Rocking Maryborough Pageant - it's great to see so many come forward,” Miss Milla Cherry said.

"There are seven contestants already registered for the Little Master, Little Miss Pin Up competition and I will be taking up to 20 entries.

"We have two local winners of former festivals and a special guest judging the pageants.”

Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival - Matilda Paterson,2, (Miss Cutie Pie). Alistair Brightman

Groover and shakers won't miss out on shaking their tail feather as there are still tickets left for Saturday night's dance.

The Rockabilly Dance Party will see the Maryborough Town Hall filled with the sounds of Americana roots and hill billy blues courtesy of Brisbane favourites The Haymakers.

And if you think you need brushing up on your bopping or would like to learn there will be dance lessons in the Town Hall.

There is something for everyone including live music all weekend and Sunshine Pin Up School holding hair and makeup workshops.

Miss Milla Cherry, who has her wardrobe all sorted for the vintage weekend, said there was lots of things to do for everybody.

"There will be food and drink stalls and rides for the littlies - so come along and join in the fun,” she said.

Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival - (L) Ivory Rose, Tilly Constantine, Ashleigh Moller, Camilla Perry, Seanna Jones, Hallie Mulherin and Amanda Biddle and a 1963 EJ Holden. Alistair Brightman

GET ROLLIN'

Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival will be held on September 15-17 at the Maryborough City Hall and along Adelaide and Ellena strets.

The program features events and activities that celebrate everything retro and vintage, from the 1940's to the 1960's.

The weekend also features: Show N Shine, pinup styling workshops, dance lessons, markets, Little Miss Maryborough Pageant, tattoo competitions and a Pooch Parade.

For details visit rockinmaryborough.com.au/ or the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival Facebook page.