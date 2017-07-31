Maryborough celebrates our early immigrants

HISTORY BUFF: Kay Gassan, author of a book on the 1877 voyage of the Lammershagen.

THREE immigration ships arrived in Maryborough in 1877, each marking a chapter in the Heritage City's history.

There was Saraca that came in from Scotland, City of Agra from London and Lammershagen from Germany.

Maryborough Family Heritage Institute acknowledged the 140 years it has been since their arrival through an Immigration Celebration event.

The event on Saturday launched three books, one for each ship, compiled by Kay Gassan and institute volunteers.

President Paula Hill said about 100 people came along for the Immigration Celebration at St Mary's Catholic Parish.

"We had a team of volunteers researching family history, concentrating on descendants of the original immigrants," Ms Hill said.