Maryborough Open House - St Mary's Catholic Church opened 1872.
Maryborough Open House - St Mary's Catholic Church opened 1872.
Maryborough church gets set to mark 150th celebration

Carlie Walker
24th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
MONDAY marks the 150th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone on which St Mary's Catholic Church was built.

The blessing ceremony, held in 1869, was conducted by Right Reverend Bishop James Quinn.

Maryborough's St Mary's Catholic Church in 1874.
Maryborough's St Mary's Catholic Church in 1874.


A bottle containing a Maryborough Chronicle of the day together with coins was placed in a hollow under the stone.

A celebration of the milestone will be held on Friday at the church from 6pm.

It will include a liturgy and the blessing of a ceremonial plaque by Bishop Brian Finnigan, Father Adrian Farrelly, Father David Pascoe, Father Pat Dowd and the current Parish Priest Father George Kallarackal Joseph.

Maryborough Open House - St Mary's Catholic Church opened 1872.
Maryborough Open House - St Mary's Catholic Church opened 1872.

A time capsure will be presented by students from St Mary's Catholic Primary School and a gathering will be held afterwards in the Parish Hall.
 

fraser coast maryborough st mary's
