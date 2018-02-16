Maryborough churches join the prayer movement

PRAY FOR US: Maryborough churches will join in World Prayer Day on the first Friday in March.

PRAY FOR US: Maryborough churches will join in World Prayer Day on the first Friday in March. Boni Holmes

EIGHT Maryborough congregations will join in prayer at St Mary's Catholic Church for World Prayer Day raising donations for children at risk in Suriname.

Since 1887, on or near the first Friday in March every year, millions of Christians have gathered worldwide to pray for the issues of family violence, child abuse, human trafficking, and other forms of injustice.

In 2018 the prayerful support will be directed at the 540,000 inhabitants of the Republic of Suriname, on the north-eastern coast of South America.

Children are growing up in orphanages or one-parent families and while education is free, there is no compulsory attendance.

Child labour in the form of street selling is common, but of far more serious concern is the fact that many children are labouring in the gold mines of Suriname.

St Mary's Catholic Church long-time parishioner Joan Massingham said the annual prayers day had been held in Maryborough since 1980.

"About eight churches in the region have been taking it in turn to do World Prayer Day each year on the first Friday in March.

"And that is carried worldwide all over - in more than 170 countries and regions and a different country writes up a service for that year.

"I don't think Australia has had a turn - not to my knowledge.”

Joan said the movement was in its 90th year in Australia. "It's is St Mary's turn this year,” she said.

The bible group in Suriname were hoping to put out 15,000 bibles and 10,000 schoolbags with books and things for the children at risk, with donations received.

"Last year it was at the Uniting Church and 120 people signed in and they have a great donation with over $700 - they gave generously,” Joan said.

"I ordered a 140 booklets - I am expecting at least 150 people to attend this year.

"I encourage everyone to attend with donations this year going to help the children.”

Visit: worlddayofprayer australia.org.

An invitation is extended to all to attend this year's World Day Of Prayer which will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Adelaide St, Maryborough at 9.30am on March 2.

Morning tea and fellowship will be celebrated afterwards in the Parish Hall. For information phone Joan Massingham 4122 1799.