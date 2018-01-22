Maryborough cinemas takes public feedback seriously

After a huge month of great movies, @Cinemas' February screenings will continue with the all the latest and greatest films including Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' trilogy.

After a huge month of great movies, @Cinemas' February screenings will continue with the all the latest and greatest films including Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' trilogy.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

YOU will be able to afford more sweet treats from the Candy Bar after Maryborough's @Cinemas dropped their tickets prices ... permanently.

Manager Becky Bull said the new pricing structure started on January 1.

"We have listened to the public," she said.

"The town went ballistic when we had our $5 movies throughout the month of November.

"Then the response we kept receiving was 'this would be great if we had these prices all the time'."

Becky said they looked into the new structure and believed it was definitely a great idea.

Since introducing the new pricing Becky said it had increased the frequency.

"We have increased bums on seats," she said.

"It has been the talk of the town.

"We have taken in all their feedback - good and bad."

Becky said they were also looking into a refurbishment and eftpos facilities.

All tickets were now adults $7 and children $5.

"We listened to the people, now we hope they will support us."

DETAILS

For more information, visit atcinemas.com.au, phone 4123 0997 or visit @cinemas in the Maryborough Central Plaza Shopping Centre, 65/85 Bazaar St.