Maryborough City Hall auditorium closed until December

Fraser Coast Councillors Paul Truscott and Anne Maddern oversee progress on the floor replacement at Maryborough City Hall. Contributed

BOOKINGS at Maryborough City Hall's auditorium have been cleared until December after it was found the subfloor needed extensive work before the old floorboards could be replaced with new timber.

The auditorium within the 110-year-old building was to be closed to the public until July while the floor was being replaced with the assistance of a Works for Queensland grant from the State Government.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Organisational Services Director Keith Parsons said that after the old floor was lifted, Engage Consulting Engineers found the floor framing did not meet the current requirements for design loads.

"Unfortunately, the additional work means the auditorium will remain unavailable for hire for several months longer than previously expected," Mr Parsons said.

"Their report recommends a full replacement, including some earthworks to clear rubble and debris," he said.

Mr Parsons said council was working with the Department of Environment and Science to find an affordable and practical solution that also retained the heritage value of the subfloor.

"We have also worked with local archaeological consultants, engineering experts and our contractors to assist with the process."