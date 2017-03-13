Maryborough co-workers put fun back into Relay

Maryborough Relay for Life - Queen's Park Princesses from the Queen's Park Medical Centre - (L) Deleese Warner, Jodi Downman, Elle Gallagher, Lesley Manski and Michelle Schulz.

A TEAM of Maryborough co-workers have found a way to have fun while fighting back against a disease they see take too much.

The Queens Park Princess are among 21 teams that have already registered for Cancer Council Queensland's Maryborough Relay For Life, set to be held on May 6-7 at Maryborough Showgrounds.

Team captain Deleese Warner said her team first took part in 2014 and have enjoyed the experience ever since.

"The Queens Park Princesses are a team of female staff from Queens Park Medical Centre,” Ms Warner said.

"We became involved because of the prevalence of cancer - we have all been affected in some way through our personal experiences and see the effect of cancer in our line of work.

"My mother had bowel cancer, my sister had breast cancer and my brother-in-law had lung cancer.

"We have a really great time together on the event weekend and enjoy fundraising to help make a difference.”

The Queens Park Princesses are holding a book sale at work to raise funds, with a gold coin donation per book. Ms Warner said patients, as well as staff, had been donating books to the sale.

The team also plan to hold an Easter raffle and a bake sale.

Ms Warner encouraged locals to join Queens Park Princesses at the 2017 Maryborough Relay For Life.

"It can be a big eye-opener for people to see the number of Relay participants and how many people in our community are affected by cancer in some way,” she said.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said Relay For Life was an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people moving in a relay style walk or run overnight.

"Each year we see the community unite to walk through the night and raise vital funds for our work in cancer control,” Ms Clift said.

"Teams also take part in inspirational ceremonies, fundraising activities and team challenges, supporting each other and sharing stories of hope.

"We currently have more than 110 participants registered for 2017, but hope many more will get involved and help us celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Maryborough Relay For Life.

"It's an event for all ages and a great way for businesses and community groups to unite for a good cause.”

All funds raised support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

Registration is $30 per person until May 1 or $40 on the day.

For details or to register, visit www.relayforlife. org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.