Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Crime

Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

Danielle Buckley
13th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 23 years after a Maryborough man was last seen alive, a cold case murder trial is set to begin.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong who went missing from Maryborough in May 1997 and was later reported missing by his landlord.

His body was never found.

Mr Carmichael was formally charged in March last year and is yet to enter a formal plea.

The trial will begin on April 15 in Bundaberg Supreme Court under Justice Peter Davis. - NewsRegional

cold case greg armstrong murder charge tony boyd carmichael trial date
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No wedding day jitters at the Hervey Bay PCYC expo

        premium_icon No wedding day jitters at the Hervey Bay PCYC expo

        News From the engagement to the honeymoon, all features involved to plan that special day of nuptials are covered by 53 stalls at the expo.

        HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        premium_icon HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        Crime Police said the incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

        Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        premium_icon Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

        News The community is invited to attend the service

        'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        premium_icon 'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

        News A MAN has been ordered to two years probation after he contravening a domestic...